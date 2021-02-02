QUETTA, Feb 2 (APP): Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure all necessary steps to coordinate China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

“CPEC is the best project for Pakistan’s social and economic development and it guarantees the country’s bright future,” he said while chairing a meeting to review progress on the projects under CPEC in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the CPEC projects would ensure employment for local people.

Central Asian countries were also taking keen interest in investing in CPEC, he said.

He added that CPEC has entered in phase II and the full functioning of Gwadar Port would bring development and prosperity in the region.

The meeting was briefed by the Chairman CPEC Authority and Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development on the progress of CPEC related projects in Balochistan.

The meeting was informed that 23 projects have been formulated in energy, road infrastructure, railways, industrial cooperation and socio-economic sectors under CPEC.

Moreover, a 1320 MW coal fire power plant project has been completed in Hub under CPEC.

The Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan has been completed. Physical work of the Gwadar International Airport, Gwadar East-Bay Expressway, Gwadar Port and Free Zone Development, Pak-China Friendship Hospital has also been started.

The meeting vowed to expedite the development works related to CPEC projects.

The meeting agreed to set up a special desk to track the follow-up and progress of projects.

Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal, Provincial Ministers Mir Arif Jan Mohammad Hassani, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Parliamentary Secretary Information Bushra Rind, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Saboor Kakar, Chief Minister Principal Secretary Zahid Saleem, Secretaries of departments concerns and senior officials attended the meeting.