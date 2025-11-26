All LTOs, MTOs, CTOs, RTOs to remain open on Saturday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced on Wednesday that all the Large Taxpayer’s Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayer’s Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) will remain open on Saturday, the 29th of November 2025.

For the facilitation of the taxpayers, FBR has directed that all LTOs, MTOs, CTOs, and RTOs shall observe 29th November 2025 as a normal working day for collection of duties and taxes, said a release issued here on Wednesday.