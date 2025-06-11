Akram Ansari terms federal budget as milestone for economic stability

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Divisional President Hajji Akram Ansari has termed the Federal Budget 2025-26 as a milestone in stabilizing national economy and promoting growth across key sectors such as education, health, agriculture, business and trade.

In a reaction statement, he praised the budget proposals as people-centric and pro-development. He said that it reflects the government’s commitment to economic progress and public welfare.

He said that the federal budget contains numerous proposals to providing relief to the salaried class while it would also address long-standing demands of those engaged in the property and corporate sectors.

He said that the removal of Federal Excise Duty on the transfer of commercial properties, plots and houses is a major relief for real estate stakeholders. Similarly, reduction of super tax on the corporate sector is expected to stimulate private investment and corporate expansion, he added.

He further highlighted the government’s move to reduce the withholding tax on property purchases and termed it a positive development that would help boost the property and construction sectors.

“These initiatives not only make real estate transactions more viable but also encourage investment, thereby generating economic activity and employment opportunities”, he added.

Akram Ansari said that the budget was crafted with special consideration for the needs of underprivileged segments. The proposed increase in the salaries and pension of government employees will help ease financial burdens especially amid ongoing inflationary pressures.

Citing the success of last year’s economic reforms, he said that Pakistan has now entered a phase of financial stability. A visible decline in inflation is a direct result of prudent fiscal management by the incumbent government, he added.

He also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country has overcome crisis period and now it is moving on the path to sustainable development.

“This budget reflects the vision of a stable, progressive Pakistan where the welfare of common citizen remains at the core of all economic planning”, he added.