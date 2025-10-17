Ahsan reiterates government’s resolve to eradicate poverty through inclusive, sustainable growth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating poverty and building a society where no citizen was left behind, hungry or deprived of hope.

In his message on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the minister said the government has made poverty alleviation a central pillar of its national development agenda. “The priority of the Government of Pakistan is to create a society where no one suffers from deprivation, hunger or despair,” he added.

Under the Uraan Pakistan framework, he said, a comprehensive plan has been formulated to ensure sustainable development, social inclusion and prosperity for all segments of society. “When the economy stabilizes, its benefits reach every section of the population,” he said, adding that economic stability generated employment opportunities, raised incomes, and gradually lifted people out of poverty.

He said the government’s development planning kept the poor and vulnerable segments at its core, ensuring that growth translates into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

Highlighting the role of youth in driving progress, the minister said the government was equipping young people with technical and vocational skills to enable them to earn a dignified livelihood. “I particularly want to tell our youth that education and skills are the greatest keys to overcoming poverty,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government’s Knowledge Economy initiatives were opening new doors of innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment for the younger generation. “Every young person should strive to improve their life through knowledge, hard work, and determination,” he urged.

He added that during the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the government was focusing on the industrial and agricultural sectors to promote inclusive growth and job creation.

“We are building a Pakistan where every citizen enjoys decent employment, quality education, better healthcare, and a secure future,” the minister said.

“Through the vision of Uraan Pakistan, we will collectively build a prosperous, strong, and dignified Pakistan,” he remarked.