Ahsan Iqbal urges results-oriented reporting on constitutional principles

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday stressed that ministries’ annual reports should go beyond formalities and focus on measurable, real results.

Speaking at a national workshop on the Principles of Policy, organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the minister pointed out that ministries usually submit standard reports without any system to check real outcomes.

The government plans to create a transparent and effective national framework to ensure these constitutional principles are properly applied, he said.

He said that annual reporting on the constitution’s principles of policy should move from being a routine task to a process that shows clear results and benefits for the public, adding turning these principles into concrete actions was urgently needed.

He noted that while creating the constitution was an important milestone, putting it into practice is equally important. The constitution provides the direction for the state, but a clear plan for implementing the ‘principles of policy’ is still missing.

The minister emphasized that the goals of these principles should match development priorities and governance results. He added that the true measure of reporting is the impact it has on people’s lives, not just how the report looks.

He highlighted that even after 52 years, there is still no complete system to implement the principles of policy, making a clear action plan necessary.

He further said that with guidance from stakeholders, each principle of policy will be turned into a clear action plan. The government aims for a national framework that is transparent, result-oriented, and accountable, promoting inclusive development and equal opportunities.