Ahsan Iqbal stresses need for creating awareness about mental health

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness about mental health to ensure proper physical fitness.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) model which is multilayered and digitized, rights based, scalable and sustainable on the guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO) to mark the World Mental Health day, the minister said that mental health prerequisite for physical health as it was solely depending on mental health.

The ceremony was also attended by Special Secretary Ministry of National Health Services & Regulations, Health Minister of Balochistan, representatives of WHO, Members of planning commission and a large number of students.

addressing on the occasion, the minister informed that about 20 million people in the country were facing mental health issues which he said could be improved by providing proper health care services.

Ahsan Iqbal said that due to the absence of such health care services the disease become more complex and create social and economic problems in the society.

The minister said that in order to ensure mental health facilities the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms is devising a mechanism in collaboration with local administration of Islamabad to establish a model mental health care hospital in the federal capital.

He said this model would be replicated in other provinces that would help to ensure mental health facilities in the respective cities of all four provinces.

Ahsan Iqbal said the provision of primary health care facilities was the responsibility of provincial governments, however, the federal government would also help in strengthening their efforts.

The minister also urged the need for creating awareness and sensitizing the masses about mental health and enhancing the number of psychiatrist clinic psychiatrists.

“If the mental health is compromised then it will affect physical health too,” said the minister while emphasizing the importance of mental health which remained neglected in the country.

The minister said PD&SI organized a roundtable in 2016 while inviting doctors to address the mental health issue and to take concrete steps to eliminate the menace.

Initially this model will be implemented in ICT in collaboration with WHO, Ministry of health and Planning Commission while the provincial governments will follow the same model, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that people have faced tough times during Corona and now flood has been the key issue therefore, this model will help them to come out from this crisis.

The participants highlighted that mental health cases had increased after the recent floods in the country and the government’s decision to extend mental health to primary health care level across the country will make a difference in rehabilitation of disaster-stricken people, especially nine million displaced from their homes.

As part of this model, the minister also launched the important resource to build the capacity of primary healthcare to respond to the mental health challenges.

Member Social Sector and Devolution, Ministry of Planning Commission, Dr Rafi Ullah informed the audience about the model and digital kit.

This internationally recognized guide, called mhGAP-HIG has been specifically adapted for Pakistan. This guide has also been converted into a digital application.

“The objective of this guide is to train primary care staff and counsellors to provide treatment for common mental disorders and identify those who need further specialist care,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of NHPRC, Dr Fakhre Alam also highlighted the need to address the existing gaps in mental healthcare in the country and reiterated the commitment by the MoNHSRC to support the MHPSS initiative in ICT.