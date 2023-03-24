Ahsan Iqbal reiterates commitment to CPEC’s development, successful implementation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday reiterated a firm commitment of the incumbent government to the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ensuring its successful implementation.

“We are taking all necessary steps to address pressing issues and enhance the country’s exports, and we are grateful to China for its continued support in this regard,” the minister said while chairing a meeting to review progress on CPEC-related projects.

The meeting, according to a news release, also discussed progress on Special Economic Zones (SEZs), ML-1, Karachi Circular Railway and various new development initiatives that would be discussed in upcoming sittings of the Joint Working Groups.

During the meeting, the Planning minister emphasised the importance of strengthening the country’s export sector, directing the quarters concerned to follow up on the PM’s proposal with regard to seeking Chinese professionals’ help in the development of Pakistan’s export sector.

Ahsan Iqbal said the top priority of the Government’s 5Es agenda was to enhance exports, and Pakistan could benefit from China’s expertise in that regard.

He instructed making SEZs a medium to enhance exports, adding the zones could foster collaboration and innovation, which could lead to the development of new products and services that were better suited to the demands of international markets.

The meeting also discussed proposals for upcoming sittings of JWGs including the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Solar projects and Identification study of pumped storage hydropower projects.

The meeting concluded with a strong emphasis on the need for close collaboration between Pakistan and China to ensure the successful implementation of CPEC and to achieve the common goal of regional prosperity.