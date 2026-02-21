Ahsan Iqbal meets media leaders to launch historical series on Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Saturday chaired a high-level consultative meeting with leading media houses, prominent producers, directors, and creative heads to deliberate on the development of two landmark historical web series on Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The proposed series is envisioned as a flagship production to commemorate the 150th birth anniversaries of the two towering figures, marking the occasion not merely as a ceremonial milestone but as a profound moment of national reflection and renewal, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning and Development.

Addressing representatives from media houses, the minister underscored that storytelling is one of the most powerful tools for nation-building.

He noted that this initiative goes beyond television production; it is part of a broader national endeavour to keep Pakistan’s history and intellectual heritage alive among the youth.

“Through meaningful storytelling,” he stated, “we will ensure that the legacy of our great leaders continues to inspire generations to come so our young people not only learn about the journey these eminent leaders undertook to create Pakistan, but also internalize the values, vision, constitutionalism, and resilience that shaped our nation.”

The minister emphasized that the 150th anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal provide a historic opportunity to reconnect younger generations with the foundational ideals of unity, faith, discipline, knowledge, democracy, and civic responsibility.

He highlighted that both leaders are global intellectual figures whose ideas continue to resonate across South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.

Highlighting the growing importance of cultural diplomacy, Ahsan Iqbal observed that many nations have successfully transformed historical dramas into instruments of soft power.

High-quality, research-driven, internationally competitive series on Pakistan’s founding fathers, he said, can serve as cultural ambassadors projecting a confident national image, strengthening Pakistan’s global narrative, and showcasing its intellectual and democratic legacy worldwide.

To support this vision, the Government has committed seed funding of up to Rs. 500 million to enable landmark, global-standard productions.

The minister noted that these incentives are designed to encourage rigorous research, cinematic excellence, and international distribution ensuring that Pakistan’s story reaches audiences across the world.

A dedicated scholarly workshop will also be convened in the coming weeks to provide writers, producers, and creative teams with deeper academic insight into the life, philosophy, and statesmanship of Iqbal and the Quaid.

The objective is to ensure historical authenticity, intellectual depth, and narrative excellence in the productions.

Strong emphasis was placed on youth inspiration — nurturing identity, values, and national confidence.

The minister encouraged the media industry to think beyond conventional broadcasting models and work toward developing Pakistan’s own OTT platforms to amplify the country’s voice globally and share its cultural heritage directly with international audiences.

He noted that these series will not only commemorate historic anniversaries but will also serve as vehicles to share the Pakistan story with the world transforming drama productions into instruments of influence that build positive global narratives about the country’s origins, vision, and aspirations.

Participants congratulated the Minister on the visionary initiative and expressed full commitment to playing their role in producing world-class content that honours Pakistan’s founding leaders and contributes to national revival.

Concluding the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s unwavering resolve to partner with the creative industry in producing globally resonant historical content. “Through purposeful storytelling,” he said, we will strengthen our identity at home and elevate Pakistan’s intellectual and cultural standing on the global stage.