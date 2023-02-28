Ahsan for utilizing climate resistant seeds to increase agri production

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stressed the need to adapt the agricultural production to new opportunities and potential threats, besides using such seeds that were resistant to climate change to increase the produce.

Addressing the Agriculture Investment Symposium, he said it was the responsibility of the private sector to play an active role in the export sector.

There were vast investment opportunities in the livestock, flowers, and date industry, and the government would provide all possible cooperation to the private sector to explore them, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal advised the people related to the agricultural sector and institutions, and private investors to adopt sustainable agricultural strategies in view of climate change as Pakistan being an agricultural country, had the potential to export agricultural products.

The minister urged the private sector to play a diligent role in increasing agricultural exports. The government had taken steps to improve the economic structure in 2014-15. “Pakistan was self-sufficient in wheat, sugar, and cotton in 2018.”