Ahsan Chairs 81st meeting to review progress on the CPEC projects

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):The 81st meeting to review progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

The session brought together key stakeholders to assess ongoing developments across sectors including infrastructure, power, petroleum, water resources, food and agriculture, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Karakoram Highway (KKH) project came under discussion, where it was shared that a Chinese technical delegation is expected to visit Pakistan shortly to review various aspects of the project, particularly its financial feasibility.

In preparation for the visit, the Minister called for all concerned institutions to finalize the minutes of relevant working group meetings and ensure readiness ahead of the upcoming 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting.

The Minister also emphasized the significance of the CPEC Review Meeting as a key decision-making platform for ensuring timely progress of projects.

He underlined the importance of active participation from all relevant ministries and departments to maintain momentum and coordination under the broader CPEC framework.

The forum noted that the JCC session is likely to be held in the near future. To this end, the Minister directed conveners of all Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to hold their internal meetings during July 2025.

He also encouraged JWGs to develop clear, actionable proposals regarding the potential extension of CPEC to Afghanistan and to share them with the CPEC Secretariat at the earliest.

Progress reports from ministries were also discussed.

The Minister appreciated the submissions made by some ministries and encouraged others to submit their updates in the prescribed format to ensure uniform proposal and alignment with overall project timelines.

The meeting also reviewed developments related to power supply for CPEC SEZs. The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting industrial growth through reliable energy provision and highlighted the importance of resolving outstanding issues on a priority basis.

He underscored the need for a coordinated strategy to expedite infrastructure development and ensure smooth power connectivity for zones like Rashakai.

On the Siah Diq Copper Mine Project in Chaghi, the Ministry of Petroleum was requested to examine the broader regional potential of copper resources and evaluate the viability of establishing a smelting plant . The timely completion of feasibility studies was emphasized to maintain alignment with investment timelines.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research informed the forum that agricultural equipment has been distributed to all provinces.

The Minister recommended gathering feedback and utilization reports from provincial governments to ensure effective implementation.

Regarding Gwadar’s 1.2 MGD desalination plant, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Gwadar Port Authority were requested to submit a comprehensive operational plan outlining key components such as water tariff structure, supply area mapping, and defined operational responsibilities.

The Minister also proposed organizing an inauguration ceremony to mark the operationalization of the plant, reinforcing the government’s focus on improving basic services like water and electricity in Gwadar.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzor Sumra and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Communications, Economic Affairs Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Board of Investment, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Industries and Production, Gwadar Development Authority, and the CPEC Secretariat.