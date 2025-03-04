Ahsan calls for technology-based economy, solving issues through innovations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday underlined the need to develop a technology-based economy and address the challenges faced by the country through innovations in various fields.

“All departments of engineering, industry and education must implement reforms and harness the dynamism of the engineering population to foster innovations that provide solutions to the problems confronting the nation,” he said while addressing a ceremony in connection with World Engineering Day.

To achieve the desired goals of national development, he said that it was imperative to rapidly adopt market and environmental changes occurring globally, adding that “continuous innovation is the only way forward.”

He pointed out that it was unfortunate that Pakistan ranked 91st in the innovation index out of 133 countries, despite having brilliant minds, atomic power and the capability to manufacture 5th-generation airplanes.

Under a recent initiative, the minister mentioned that the government allocated a budget of Rs 6 billion to five universities of engineering and technology (UETs) from all provinces to develop world-class laboratories for innovation, aiming to transform Pakistan’s UETs into a global brand.

Ahsan Iqbal urged engineers, vice-chancellors and university faculty to ensure their laboratories operate around the clock, as is the practice in top facilities in developed countries. “We must conquer the frontiers of knowledge and become knowledge givers, not seekers,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of achieving a 90 percent literacy rate, ensuring the universal primary enrollment and effectively addressing issues like children’s stunted growth to become a successful nation.

The minister expressed confidence that Pakistan could achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy status under the Uraan Pakistan initiative, with gradual growth driven by exports. “We must become a technology-driven economy, making advancements in diverse fields such as manufacturing, agriculture, mining, information technology, and the blue economy,” he added.

He highlighted that the government was fully prepared to embrace digital transformation to meet the demands of Industrial Revolutions 4 and 5. To this end, he said, it has laid the foundation by establishing the National Center for Excellence in Big Data and Cloud Computing, as well as National Centers for Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Applied Mathematics, Satellite Technology and Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

“And now, the PML-N government is going to establish National Centers for Quantum Computing, Nanotechnology and New Manufacturing to achieve the goals of national development and prosperity,” he remarked.