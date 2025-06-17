Agricultural reforms, top priority of the government: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that the Government was introducing several practical and sustainable measures in the recent budget to uplift agricultural sector and strengthen the economy on solid foundations.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Minister of State for National Food Security, Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan, and Member of Provincial Assembly, Rana Muhammad Saleem.

The Federal Minister said that the current government considered agriculture as the backbone of the national economy. On this basis, the recent budget has been declared a farmer-friendly budget.

He highlighted that the government was providing subsidies, interest-free loans, modern technology, certified seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, and special packages for water management to boost productivity.

He further added that during the current fiscal year, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research was implementing multiple reforms, including digital agriculture, climate-resilient technologies, agricultural research, and the development of a well-trained and modern workforce.

Rana Tanveer Hussain informed that the government was working on integrated policy-making in consultation with all stakeholders to modernize the agricultural sector. He said that the budget included measures for farmers’ direct access to markets, improvement of marketplaces, promotion of agricultural exports, and encouragement of value-added products.

Minister of State for National Food Security and Research, Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan, also expressed full support for the ongoing agricultural reforms and stated that the Ministry was working with renewed dedication to ensure national food security.

MNA Rana Muhammad Saleem also highlighted farmers’ issues and appreciated the government’s farmer-friendly policies. He noted that coordinated efforts are also being undertaken at the district level in Punjab for agricultural development.

At the end, Federal Minister emphasized that the government views agriculture not merely as an economic sector but as a pillar of national survival, food self-sufficiency, and environmental protection. He stated that in the upcoming months, the Ministry will introduce comprehensive reform measures, smart agriculture initiatives, and new models of direct support for farmers.

“Our shared goal is a prosperous farmer, a strong economy, and a sustainable agricultural system, and we are moving forward with full seriousness to achieve this objective,” he added.