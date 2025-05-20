After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 20 (APP): Since the Pakistan Armed Forces have proved their mettle in the recent war imposed by India, now it has become inevitable for Pakistan to take effective and viable measures to achieve victory on the economic front by exploiting massive opportunities available to it. Promoting trade with the Golden Ring countries is the need of the hour, while focusing on importance of transitioning towards a digital and green economy. The Pak Army has done its job and now it is the nation’s turn to play a major role in overcoming all challenges facing Pakistan.

The was the upshot of speeches and views expressed by speakers at a panel discussion titled “Pakistan-India Tensions: Impact on the Golden Ring Region and Opportunities for Pakistan” here at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday. The event was jointly organized by Golden Ring Economic Forum (GREF), Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and the national news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The panelists were GREF Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Sikander Afzal, GREF President Hasnain Raza Mirza, Ambassador (Retd.) and PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain, Lahore Institute of Research and Analysis DG Dr. Raghib Ali and Pakistan Chemical Manufacturing Association’s former chairman Abrar Ahmed, while. senior anchorperson and analyst Mubashir Lucman performed as moderator. Leaders of business organizations, Honorary Ambassador for CPEC Amir Ali, PCJCCI Commercial Ambassador Imtiaz Mahmood Arabi, journalists, students and people from from various spheres of life attended the debate.

The panelists highlighted the impact of the recent Indo-Pak war on the regional countries such as China, Russia, Turkiye, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian states, and the opportunities Pakistan can get from winning the war as well as suggesting future steps to the Pakistan government.

GREF Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Sikandar Afzal said that wars are not the solution to problems. “Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but if someone looks at the country with a malicious eye, it also knows how to give a befitting reply. The world saw on May 10 that the entire nation stood behind the armed forces. Making the Pahalgam incident as an excuse, India attacked civilians areas of Pakistan in the dark of night and martyred children. We showed patience and forbearance, but when the enemy did not stop, we taught it a lesson within five hours that it was forced to cease fire. We have won the military war, and now we have to win the economic war, for which we, as a nation, will have to play our role,” he added.

“Pakistan needs to take immediate, medium and long-term steps for economic stability and development,” he said and asserted, “We have to achieve self-sufficiency in energy, education and technology. We need to modernize our agriculture.”

Sikandar Afzal said that Pakistan has emerged on the world map as a winner and has come out of diplomatic isolation. “Pakistan also has to give a befitting reply to Indian propaganda in the UN Security Council and the OIC, for which the media should play its full role.” He suggested that Pakistan should further promote trade with countries in the region including Iran, China, Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan has the full potential to become a strong economic force.

GREF President Hasnain Raza Mirza said, “Now the era of traditional wars is over; we need to cash in on our victory. A country which the world considered weak, defeated a country with more resources in a few hours. We have to defeat Indian propaganda by presenting our viewpoints to the world through strong diplomacy. The world is now turning its attention to us, we have to take advantage of this golden opportunity and convert this war victory into an economic victory, for which the promotion of mutual relations and trade is of great importance. There is a need to further improve relations with the countries which openly supported Pakistan in the war, and now it is time for the Pakistani business community to come forward and contribute to the improvement of the country’s economy alongside the government.”

Retired Ambassador and PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain said that the world now looks at Pakistanis with respect. “After India licked the dust at the hands of the Pakistan armed forces, the morale of Pakistanis is very high,” he remarked and stressed the need to focus on establishing peace and continuity of policies as well as using the Golden Ring platform to increase trade relations with the 11 countries included in Golden Ring. He suggested that Pakistan should increase its foreign exchange reserves to keep the currency stable; seek relief or debt restructuring from international financial institutions; facilitate affected and weak industries through subsidies and tax relaxation; find new markets to increase exports; sign trade agreements with Golden Ring countries China, Russia, Central Asia, Iran, and Turkiye etc.; promote tourism and invite overseas Pakistanis to invest in their own country.

He thanked the national news agency Associated Press of Pakistan for organizing such an informative and fruitful panel discussion.

Dr. Raghib Ali said that the Pakistan armed forces have achieved significant economic goals in a very short span of time. “They shot down planes worth USD 250 million, an unprecedented feat on the military front. This has not only promoted China’s technology but also proved Pakistani expertise to the world. The war is over now, the enemy will not make such a mistake again; therefore Pakistan should further improve economic matters, for which regional relations are very important. The media should also play its role in gaining global sympathy and diplomatic support,” he added.

Abrar Ahmed said, “After celebrating the war victory, now we have to move forward and play an active role in the SAARC and other regional trading blocs. In order to become an economic power, we should work on regulating and promoting digital currency; formulate well-conceived and solid economic policies, and improve human resources issues with Central Asian countries having trade opportunities of USD 300 billion.”

The debate also featured a question and answer session in which the panelists answered comprehensively to queries of the participants.