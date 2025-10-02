Advisor to PM on Privatization highlights significance of market-base economy to achieve progress

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 02 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Privatization, Muhammad Ali here Thursday highlighted the significance of market-based economy for country growth and said that privatization is one of the factors that would liberate economy and led country on path of progress.

He was addressing the inaugural session of Pakistan Business Summit that was organized by Nutshell Group here on Thursday.

The event titled “ Shaping What’s Next” was also attended by Acting President and Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, Former Minister for Investment and Chairman Nutshell Group, Azfar Ahsan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Albaraka Bank, Atif Hanif, President Habib Bank Limited, Nasir Salim, CEO Fauji Fertilizer, Jehangir Piracha, Group Chief Executive Officer VEON Group, Kaan Terzioglu, CEO Dubai Islamic Bank, Ali Gulfaraz, CEO Bank of Khyber, Hassan Raza, Dr. Rehman of RMI, businessman and experts.

PM advisor said that we should focus market-based economy rather regulated-economy to achieve progress and growth. He said that right decisions at right time would build confidence of people and bring investment in the country.

He noted that goals of progress and economic liberation would be impossible to achieve without public-private partnerships.

He commented that first step to change our future is to create competitiveness in market by using existing potential.

He urged private sector to create market opportunities and assured that public sector would support their efforts.

He said that role of private and public sectors should be defined to create new opportunities and tap market potential.

Muhammad Ali said that each and every sector of our lives including education to agriculture would be transformed by technology adding it is imperative that we should focus fields of artificial intelligence, genetic engineering and biosciences to meet future challenges.

He said that restructuring and reforms in vital if we want to compete and survive in this world of completion that is full of opportunities.