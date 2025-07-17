ADB’s new NOM can accelerate change: evaluation report

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Ambitious reforms introduced through the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) New Operating Model (NOM) show promise in enhancing cross-regional collaboration and country-focused operations, according to a new evaluation by ADB’s Independent Evaluation Department (IED) released on Thursday.

However, clearer communication, streamlined processes, and a more inclusive approach to implementation are essential for the reform to succeed, it urged.

Launched in June 2023, NOM aimed to position ADB to better respond to the region’s evolving development challenges. The evaluation focused on NOM’s design and early implementation of the four shifts—solutions, ways of working, private sector development, and climate change—and is intended to inform real-time learning and strategic course correction.

“ADB’s reform, based on a sound organizational review that identified the future challenges to be a more effective organization, was far-reaching. But for transformation to truly take hold, greater clarity on direction and open, two-way communication with staff will be key,” said IED Director General Emmanuel Jimenez, according to ADB press release received here Thursday.

The report found that while NOM successfully increased collaboration and opened new professional development pathways for many international staff, it also introduced unintended complexity. Local staff feedback indicated mixed experiences with mobility, and increased coordination requirements contributed to administrative burdens.

“Staff shared that while the NOM encourages cross-border work and knowledge-sharing, the current structure often slows processes and contributes to confusion around accountability,” said evaluation Team Leader Erik Bloom.

Despite these challenges, the evaluation notes early gains, particularly in strengthening climate capacity and fostering collaboration across regions. However, it underscores the need to address ongoing gaps in decision-making and quality assurance mechanisms.

“This evaluation gives voice to the experiences of ADB’s staff during a major institutional shift,” said Co-Team Leader Gloria Paniagua. “Our hope is that it will help ADB refine the path forward to make NOM work better for everyone—from staff to stakeholders to the communities we serve.”

The evaluation offers five forward-looking recommendations, including the need to update the NOM’s scope and timeline, align incentives with corporate objectives, and simplify approval and accountability systems.