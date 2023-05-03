ADB President reaffirms ADB’s continued support for Pakistan

Incheon, South Korean, May 03 (APP): President Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masatsugu Asakawa here on Wednesday reaffirmed the bank’s continued support to Pakistan.

The ADB President made this reaffirmation during a meeting with Pakistan delegation led by Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Dr Kazim Niaz. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the bank.

President ADB reposed his trust in Pakistan’s reform agenda and appreciated the required tough stabilization measures taken by the government to bring about macroeconomic stability in the country.

He assured Pakistan of its continued support in the areas of domestic resource mobilization, enhancing public private partnership, promoting women inclusive finance and transition to renewable energy.

It is pertinent to mention that the ADB Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors brings together senior leadership from the member countries to discuss the emerging issues of global concern including food security, climate change and dealing with external shocks. The central theme of the 56th meeting is “Rebounding Asia: Recover, Reconnect, and Reform”.

Meanwhile, while appreciating ADB’s long-standing and generous support to Pakistan, Secretary EAD briefed the President on a series of reforms introduced by the government.

The key reforms include containing spending, reduction in untargeted subsides, scaling up social protection, enhancing tax revenues, adherence to market determined exchange rate and improving the financial sustainability of energy sector.

Secretary EAD also welcomed the President ADB’s announcement of the landmark Innovative Finance Facility for climate in Asia & the Pacific (IF-CAP).

Being one of the top ten most affected countries by the adverse impacts of climate change, Pakistan is interested in leveraging the new facility for its mitigation and adaptation efforts.

The Secretary, on behalf of the Prime Minster of Pakistan, extended invitation to President ADB to visit Pakistan which he accepted.