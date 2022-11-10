Abu Dhabi companies keen to invest in energy, agriculture sectors

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):

The Abu Dhabi Holding Company and International Holding Company (IHC) have expressed their special interest to invest in energy, agriculture, healthcare and other sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry here on Thursday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar held meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, Abudhabi Holding Company, Mohammed Al-Suwaidi and CEO and Managing Director International Holding Company, Syed Basar in Abu Dhabi.

According to press statement they discussed investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Etisalat called Ishaq Dar at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, the statement added.

The delegation apprised the minister about the ongoing Etisalat operations in Pakistan and their future business plans, it said.