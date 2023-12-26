80mn commuters utilizes BRT Peshawar during the year 2023

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system has achieved an impressive ridership of approximately 80 million people during the outgoing calendar year 2023, contributing to a total commuter of 215 million since its inception in August 2020, said annual report shared by the TransPeshawar operator of the urban transport system here on Tuesday.

It said that a noteworthy shift was observed in the gender dynamics of ridership, with women constituting 30% of the total commuters—a significant surge compared to the meagre 2% estimated before the implementation of the BRT system.

Due to the increasing popularity and demand, the system is constantly expanding. “Zu Peshawar is unwavering in its commitment to fostering inclusivity and embracing technological advancements. Our ongoing efforts to make the system more welcoming for specially-abled individuals reflect our dedication to ensuring that everyone can access and benefit from our services seamlessly, said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TransPeshawar, Dr. Tariq Usman Saeed.

The transformative upgrades to the Zu app enhance user experience, offering features like recharging through Omni Shop, comprehensive travel histories, and NFC-supported balance uploads, he added.

He said that their focus on network expansion for wider city coverage through new feeder routes aligns with our vision of creating a world-class transit system that caters to the diverse needs of our community while duly accounting for social equity.

TransPeshawar’s Spokesperson, Saddaf Kamil told the media, that in a concerted effort to enhance facilitation for the citizens of Peshawar, they have introduced a significant augmentation, incorporating 62 new buses into our operational fleet and operationalizing five new routes.

She added that with the addition of 62 new buses, their service now boasts a fleet of 244 buses, all actively engaged in operations to cater to the growing demands and expectations of our valued passengers.

These newly operational routes comprise a Super Express Route XER 15, linking Chamkani to Mall of Hayatabad, along with two Express routes—ER-12 (from Mall of Hayatabad to Shah Alam) and ER-16 (connecting Gulbahar Chowk to Nawab Market). Additionally, two feeder routes have been introduced—DR-11 (connecting Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via Phase 1) and DR-04B (extending from Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed via Ring Road).

The number of daily passengers has hit a figure of 316,000, of which about 90,000 are women. About 234,000 Zu Cards were issued this year, which brings the total number of issued cards to 1.67 million.

In addition, for better facilitation of students, University Express Service was introduced on ER 12 and XER-15.

“This specialized service involves the strategic addition of extra buses during morning and afternoon rush hours on these routes, ensuring efficient and timely transportation tailored to the unique needs of the student community.” Said Saddaf Kamil.

As Zu Peshawar gained popularity among the residents of Peshawar, the system was also acknowledged and appreciated on several global platforms.

Zu Peshawar bagged another international award this year, adding to its previous four international accolades. Zu Peshawar was selected as one of the five finalists for the World Resources Institute’s Prize for Cities award and was awarded a cash prize of USD 25000.

The Peshawar BRT System was also presented as a model bus rapid transit system at Mobilize Your City Conference in Manila.

Zu Peshawar’s mobile app also went through a few upgrades this year, where passengers can now recharge Zu mobile app through Omni Shop, view their travel and recharge history and view bus schedules. Passengers can now upload balance to their Zu card through the Zu App on Near-Field Communication (NFC) supported mobile phones, in addition to being able to check balance information.

Apart from Zu Bus Service, Zu Bicycle Sharing System has also gained immense popularity this year. The bicycle system witnessed more than 3825 new registrations this year, taking the total number of registered users to 6,820. Zu Bicycle Sharing system has been used for more than 202,000 trips which is a 44% increase compared to the 140,000 trips in 2022.

The helpline at Zu Peshawar, received and resolved about 5000 calls for information and complaints during 2023 while about 3000 requests for information and complaints were resolved through TransPeshawar’s social media platforms.

Zu Peshawar is the first metro system in the Country which is moving towards generating non-fare revenues. In 2023, advertising contracts worth Rs. 350 million have been signed.

TransPeshawar has also been actively involved in the beautification of the City and renovation works have been completed at Tehkal, Phase 3, and Tatara Bridge. In addition, tuck shops were set up at 22 stations and ATMs have been set up and made operational at the University of Peshawar and, Mall of Hayatabad Stations.

“These endeavors collectively underscore Zu Peshawar’s commitment not only to efficient transportation but also to the holistic improvement and well-being of the city we serve. These initiatives reflect our dedication to creating a sustainable urban environment for the benefit of the community,” concluded the spokesperson of TransPeshawar.