600 MHz spectrum auction next month, to improve internet capacity: Shaza Fatima

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Saturday the government is taking rapid steps to promote the digital economy and investment in the technology sector.

She said that next month, the 600 MHz spectrum will be auctioned, which will significantly increase mobile internet capacity and provide citizens with fast, high-quality, and reliable internet. She added that this would reduce connectivity issues for citizens and boost digital services, e-commerce, e-governance, and other online facilities.

She was addressing the Indus AI Week Conference here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Along with LCCI President Faheem-ur Rehman Saigol, she also inaugurated Lahore Chamber’s online membership portal, and said, LCCI has become the first chamber in the country to offer online services. She explained that through this portal, new and existing businesses can easily obtain membership, access information, and increase business collaboration.

Shaza Fatima emphasized that using technology would make business processes easier, transparent and faster, helping strengthen the national economy.

Federal IT &Telecom Minister highlighted the “Smartphone for All” policy and said the government is taking steps to make smartphones accessible to citizens so everyone can benefit from modern technology. She said one million people will be reskilled and upskilled in AI so youth, women, and professionals can meet digital market needs. She added that revolutionary steps are also being taken in education so students and professionals can gain skills for the future.

She said, the government wants digital platforms and AI to be used safely, transparently, and responsibly. Steps are being taken for cybersecurity, data protection, and strong governance so businesses and users can trust technology. She said, global-standard laws and regulations are being introduced to attract investors and boost IT and AI sector investment in Pakistan.

Shaza Fatima emphasized that youth, women, and people with disabilities should also participate in the digital economy, expanding economic opportunities and social inclusion.

The government, she said, is focusing on improving digital infrastructure, fiberization, digital payments, and a cashless economy. These measures will reduce business costs, increase support for small and medium enterprises, strengthen credit histories, and bring transparency to the economy.

Federal Minister also highlighted that non-tech industries must adopt AI and modern technology in supply chains, manufacturing, and management to remain competitive globally. She said the government is supporting startups, cloud credit programmes, and digital skills training to include youth and women in economic growth. She noted that recent digital payment programmes have enabled millions of women to create digital wallets, showing progress in removing social and economic barriers.

Earlier in his welcome address, LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said, AI has the potential to bring change in the economy, industry, education, and governance. He emphasized that the business community must focus on AI and modern technology adoption so Pakistan’s economy can compete globally. He said small and large businesses, whether in manufacturing or the service sector, must integrate AI and automation into their supply chains, assembly lines, and financial systems to increase global competitiveness. He also stressed promoting technology adoption through collaboration with the government and training programmes, so that both business groups and workers can benefit from this transformation. He assured full support from LCCI to promote the effective and responsible use of technology, increase IT exports, and improve the business environment. He also emphasized that Lahore Chamber is committed to bringing stakeholders together to develop strategies for AI adoption, governance, and risk management.

Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Vice Presidents Khurram Lodhi, Vice President SAARC Chamber Mian Anjum Nisar, P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Syed, former LCCI president Muhammad Ali Mian, former SVP Khalid Usman, former VP Haris Atique, Executive Committee members and LCCI Standing Committee Convener Saadia Rana were also present.