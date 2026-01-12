53rd CTP probationary officers of IRS visit FBR headquarter

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Nine probationary officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from the 53rd Common Training Programme (CTP), undergoing training at the Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore, visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters as part of their Inland Study Tour.

The visit aimed to familiarize the newly inducted officers with the organizational structure, functions, and operational framework of FBR, said a news release here on Monday.

The officers were briefed in a session chaired by Zubair Bilal, Member Inland Revenue (Operations), who highlighted the role of FBR in revenue collection and tax administration.

He emphasized the professional competencies required from FBR officers, including strong expertise in taxation and accounting, along with a sound understanding of tax laws.

He also outlined the mandate of the Inland Revenue Operations Wing, focusing on revenue enhancement through taxpayer profiling, data-driven analysis, and effective sharing of actionable intelligence with field formations.

Shafqat Rasool Sandhu, Secretary Inland Revenue Operations, delivered detailed presentations on FBR’s revenue mobilization strategies, institutional reforms, and change management initiatives.

He further briefed the officers on the cadre structure, roles, and responsibilities of officers, and their contribution to the overall functioning of the organization.

The presentations were followed by an interactive question-and-answer session in which the probationary officers actively participated.

At the conclusion of the visit, the faculty of the Civil Services Academy appreciated the FBR management for arranging a comprehensive and informative briefing. As a gesture of goodwill souvenirs were exchanged.

The faculty and probationary officers termed the visit highly successful, noting that it provided valuable insights into FBR’s role in fiscal governance, institutional reform, and public sector modernization.