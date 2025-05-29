3rd opening ceremony of ‘International Conference on Glaciers Preservation’ will be held on  May 30

- Advertisement -

Dushanbe, May 29 (APP):The opening Ceremony of the third High-Level International Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation will be held tomorrow on May 30 ,2025 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in which Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, including heads of States of several countries, will participate.

Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has reached Dushanbe, Tajikistan today to participate in the ‘International High-Level International Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation.

Prime Minister of Tajikistan H.E Kokhir Rasul Zoda and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir welcomed Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Tajikistan) on 29 May 2025.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir told APP on Thursday in Dushanbe that the third High-Level International Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation to be held on 30-31st May 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and the territory of Tajikistan has more than ten thousand mountain glaciers, the largest of which is the Vanch-Yakh (Fedchenko) glacier.

The Ambassador said that Tajikistan is the home of glaciers and clean water in the world, and glaciers melting and climate change are the biggest issues for the world, and the glaciers preservation conference in Tajikistan is an endeavor to give the world a road map for resolving the biggest challenge of climate change and water sustainability,

Tajik envoy said that today Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has already reached in Dushanbe for participating in third High-Level International Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation.

He said that the initiative of Tajikistan was fully supported by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Pakistan is actively participating in the framework of this initiative.

Tajik envoy said that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also would participate in the Conference on the special invitation of the top leadership of Tajikistan.

The three-day Dushanbe international glacier preservation conference will be a milestone for the global sustainability of the environment and water, he said.

The envoy said that Tajikistan, renowned for its rich history, unique culture, ancient customs, and traditions, as well as its breathtaking nature with long rivers, lakes, and therapeutic springs, stands as one of the world’s oldest nations.