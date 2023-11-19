37the annual general meeting of PSDE to he held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) is organizing 37th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) to deliberate on how international financing aligns with domestic growth agendas on Monday (tomorrow).

The theme of the event titled “Breaking the Aid–Debt Chains,” which will be organized in collaboration with Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan scheduled to take place from November 20 to 23, 2023, and seeks sustainable solutions to economic challenges, especially in the context of recent environmental catastrophes like devastating floods, said a press release.

A crucial aspect to be explored during the conference is the assessment of government spending at various tiers and revenue realization against potential over the last decade. This evaluation, encompassing federal, provincial, and local levels, is vital for achieving consolidated fiscal balances and efficient governance.

The role of local governments, a fundamental pillar of governance, will be scrutinized for its continuity and efficiency, especially in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering social inclusion.

The 37th PSDE Conference will bring together economists, social scientists, policymakers, businesspersons, and various stakeholders on a single platform to deliberate on these pressing issues facing Pakistan’s economy. It also provides an opportunity for young scholars to engage in the debate and learn about Pakistan’s economy.

Through keynote lectures, panel discussions, debates, and research papers, the conference aims to generate immediate, medium, and long-term policy steps to break the cycle of fiscal despair. The objective is to foster sustainable growth for Pakistan without resorting to quick fixes in the form of debt or aid.

The highlights of this year’s conference include the Quaid-i-Azam Lecture by Professor Jeffery Sachs of Colombia University, lecture on “Social Equity and Economic Reforms” by Luis Felipe Calva of the World Bank, lecture by Professor Abid Aman Burki of LUMS on “Aid Effectiveness Revisited in the Context of Pakistan”, lecture on “Fiscal Management for the Revival of the Economy” by Faisal Rasheed of the Oxford Policy Management.

Besides 6 panel discussions on various themes pertinent to the revival of Pakistan’s economy, and technical papers on various topics.