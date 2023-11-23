30th meeting of SECP-SBP Coordination Committee held

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The 30th meeting of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Coordination Committee was held on Thursday.

Jameel Ahmad, Governor SBP along with senior officials represented the SBP, whereas the SECP team was headed by Chairman Akif Saeed, along with Commissioners and senior officials, according to a press release issued here.

SECP-SBP Coordination Committee are high-level meetings between the two regulators, providing a platform for collaborating on matters impacting the overall stability and smooth functioning of the financial sector.

These formal meetings supplement the ongoing regular coordination between the two regulators on all matters of mutual interest.

The focus of the meeting was to deliberate on new developments in the financial sector, especially digital financial services, data sharing, promoting financial inclusion, climate-related financial disclosures, coordination mechanism for the bancassurance business and steps needed for the development of the capital market in Pakistan.

These meetings, previously held on a regular basis, have resumed after a hiatus of four years. While thanking Governor SBP for resuming this important initiative, Akif Saeed stressed the importance of regular contact between officials of the two institutions at all levels.