12 more model cart markets set to open

FAISALABAD, Nov 21 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s ongoing urban beautification and employment initiative has entered a new phase as 12 additional model cart markets are ready to be launched across Faisalabad.

During a formal handover, Divisional Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Raja Jahangir Anwar said that this initiative would expand organized vending network of the city in addition to reinforcing the government’s commitment to orderly commerce, traffic management and livelihood support for low-income workers.

He delivered 70 newly prepared carts to the corporation’s concerned teams and said that it is another step toward the rollout of model vending zones.

Total 400 carts would ultimately be deployed under the initiative while 9 model cart markets are already functional in the city, providing structured spaces for small vendors and improving the overall urban environment, he added.

He said that model cart market project is a transformative program launched under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

This initiative would ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, enhance urban aesthetics and eliminate encroachments that previously obstructed major roads and commercial areas, he added.

He said that the system is designed not only to organize roadside vending but also to enhance business dignity and steady income opportunities for cart operators.

He said that registration of cart vendors is underway and each cart would be assigned a unique registration number along with an installed tracker for monitoring and management.

The administration would continue to take measures to ensure a comfortable, safe and supportive environment for the vendors as they carry out their daily business, he added.