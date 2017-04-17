Business, traders community must play role in literary endeavours: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History

and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday urged the business community to join hands with the division in its endeavoursto foster book reading culture among the younger generation.

He was speakingduring a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber

of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) led by President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik at Prime Minister’s Office.

“Business community must join hands with the NHLH’ division in its

initiatives to revive book reading culture among youth of the country to make them responsible, peace-loving and knowledgeable citizens”, Irfan Siddiqui said.

Irfan Siddiqui said promoting book reading culture through literary

activities was indispensable for establishing peace and harmony in the society.

He said the present government considered the role of industrial,

business and traders community crucial in strengthening country’ s economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik appreciated the efforts of the present government for overcoming energy crisis and improving security situation in the country.

He assured that ICCI would extend every possible support to the division for the biggest festival `National Book Fair’, starting from April 22.

ICCI representatives expressed concerns over trade deficit and reducing level of the country’s exports and urged the authorities not to adopt aggressive approach for collecting taxes.

Appreciating the government’ policies, they said significant relaxation in mark-up rates and infrastructure development in the country are important steps toward boosting trade activities.

They hoped new budget would be devised keeping in view the problems being faced by traders community.