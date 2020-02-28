Business Incubation Centers to be set up in universities: Shafqat

KARACHI, Feb 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said that around 200 Business Incubation Centers will be set up in top universities across Pakistan while an Accreditation Council is being established at the national level that would categorize the institutes of technical education.

He said this while speaking in a meeting during a visit to the Regional Office of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Karachi, a spokesman of NAVTTC told APP.

Heads of the different educational institutes and NAVTTC officials were present on the occasion.

He said that as many as 126 public and private sectors educational institutes including universities have been selected in Sindh after a comprehensive scrutiny to impart vocational and professional education to around 11285 youths under Prime Minister’s Successful Youth Program, which have already been started on

February 17.

He said that the training of high-tech courses will create more job opportunities; therefore, high standard of vocational trainings courses should be maintained in the institutes.

The Federal Minister called upon heads of the educational institutes to make their vocational trainings courses meaningful and engage the best professional instructors. The youth should also be told that they will be able to get respectful employment after completing the training.

He said that the best and renowned educational institutes including universities have reposed confidence into the Regional NAVTTC Office Karachi.

The Prime Minister’s Successful Youth Program will empower the youth to get employment, as well as, work as a free lancer, he added.

Director General NAVTTC Sindh, Mrs Nabeela Umer briefed the Minister in regard to training courses which are being offered under Prime Minister’s Successful Youth Program.

The NAVTTC Sindh’s Regional Office at Karachi has also signed various memorandum of understandings (MoU) with IBA Karachi, NED University of Engineering, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, IBA University Sukkur, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and University of Sindh and all these institutes have launched training courses under Prime Minister’s Successful Youth Program.

Vice Chancellor Sir Syed University Prof. Waliuddin, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Deewan University Dr. Aurengzeb Khan, Director IBA Imran, CEO Aman Foundation Ali Faraz and CEO Humar Foundation Nasiruddin were also present.