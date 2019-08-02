Business community urges for strengthening democratic system

ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP):Business community expressing serious concerns over politics of agitation and confrontation said that only political stability can steer out the country from inherited fractured economy and strengthen the democratic system of government in the country.

Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) expressed these views while talking to United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday.

The trade leaders were of the view that surviving of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani against no confidence move would strengthen the democratic system in the country,” says a press release issued here today.

They further said Sanjrani would maintain good working relations with all stakeholders including business community and would utilize his best abilities for political stability and economic uplift of the country.