Business community terms Imran Khan US visit most successful in Pakistan history

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Business community, terming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden tour to United States the most successful in history of Pakistan Thursday hailed the Prime Minister’s prudent vision and determination resetting Islamabad-Washington ties in counter-terrorism, defense, energy and trade.

They said that it would not only help settling many financial difficulties but also projecting good image of Pakistan in abroad.

While talking to a delegation of investors Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) said that US was the largest trade partner of Pakistan, says a press release issued here.

“We look forward to expanding this relationship for the mutual interest of both countries,” he added.

He said the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan re creditable as these would bring the two countries closer and first time United States had acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the peace talks in neighboring Afghanistan.

He said that meeting between PM Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump would pave the way for peace and stability in the region.