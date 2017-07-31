Business community supports nomination of Shehbaz as PM

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): President Pakistan Businessmen and
Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) and Former Provincial Minister Mian Zahid
Hussain Monday said that the business community of Pakistan supported
the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Zahid Hussain, who is also Secretary General of the
Businessmen Panel of FPCCI, said that nomination of Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi as interim prime minister was also a good move and we hope
that he would be elected unopposed.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that Shehbaz Sharif would continue to
push the developmental agenda of the former Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif and try his best to improve the economy.
He expressed the hope that the process of electing new prime
minister should be completed as soon as possible so that the
uncertainty ends without any further loss.
The business leader said that following the Supreme Court’s
verdict, the PML-N has demonstrated exceptional restraint and
political maturity which has sent a very positive message.
Business community hopes that all the parties including the
ruling party would keep the national interests supreme in the
future.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that Nawaz Sharif took the country out
of the mess, took Pak-China ties to new heights, and initiated China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is to transform Pakistan
into an Asian tiger.
CPEC has put Pakistan on the world’s economic map while it has
resulted in sleepless nights for the enemies of Pakistan, he added.
The former PM also started importing LNG resulting in economic
activity, revenue and reduced unemployment while dozens of power
projects reduced load shedding substantially.
Dozens of international institutions lauded economic policies
of Nawaz administration, terrorism was contained while Karachi was
made a peaceful city, he said.
