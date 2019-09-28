Business community, nation proud of PM Imran Khan for effectively highlighting Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Pakistan United States Business Council founder chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday said the whole nation is proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for articulating clearly and with vision all core issues including issue of Kashmir and proved himself an emerging leader of Muslim world.

“Prime Minister’s message is clear that we want peace but if you impose war then you will find a worthy opponent that will rattle your foundations,” he added.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he also said Prime Minister made it clear to the world leaders that the non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to peace and security of South Asia and there could be no peace in the region as long as the dispute remained unresolved.