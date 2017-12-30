Business community hails UBG historic victory in FPCCI elections

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Business fraternity across the country Saturday has felicitated the United Business Group (UBG) for sweeping of all the FPCCI seats with a thumping majority which clearly reflects their confidence in judicious policies being followed by the group leadership.

They said UBG leaders should now evolve a roadmap for year 2018 and ensure its implementation in true spirit. They said outgoing FPCCI body under the leadership of UBG had made the federation corruption-free and hoped that new body would follow their footmarks,” a press release said.

Felicitating for victory in FPCCI elections for year 2018, they urged the UBG leaders to keep core committees on as it would help them to consult and get feedback from top to bottom.

The UBG strong candidates made a clean sweep in the annual elections of the federation defeating the all candidates of his rivals groups Pakistan Businessman Panel and Pakistan Business Group fourth time consecutively.

The UBG presidential candidate Ghazanfar Bilour, SVP Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, VPs Kareem Aziz Malik, Sh Atif Akram, Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf, Shabnum Zafar, Syeda Saeeda Bano, Muhammad Shafeeq Anjum, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Zahid Saeed,Tariq Saleem and Waheed Ahmad defeated their rivals.

The UBG Central Chairman Iftikahr Ali Malik, patron-in-chief SM Muneer, FPCCI President Zubair Tufail, UBG Sindh Chairman Khalid Tawab, UBG provincial chairman Punjab Muhammad Adrees.

The UBG head of FATA and Islamabad Rauf Alam and other trade leaders thanked the voters and supporters for reposing trust on the UBG prudent policies and they vowed to continue its 30 agenda mainly aimed at the accelerating the pace of economic development besides addressing the problems being confronted by business community across the country.

Talking to media after thumping victory in FPCCI election, the UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said the result of election indicated confidence of business community in the UBG policies.

He said, “We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.”

He said the FPCCI would continue to work with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity.

He said despite unprecedented crisis at national level, all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community.

On the occasion, SM Munir hailed the business community for reposing confidence in UBG in the larger interests of the economy of the country.

He said the UBG would continue to serve the business community in the larger interest of economy and would urge the government to form business-friendly policies.

He said business community decided to vote for UBG keeping in view the policies of UBG and its efforts against corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected president Ghazanfar Bilour said he will try best to serve the interests of business community.

He said sweeping of all important FPCCI seats with a thumping majority clearly reflects the confidence of business community in judicious policies being followed by the group leadership.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq Ghazanfar Bilour also congratulated SM Munir, Iftikhar Ali Malik and newly elected FPCCI president for landslide victory in the elections o FPCCI through a democratic process for the year 2018.