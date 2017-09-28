Business community for reducing cost of doing business

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Business community here on Thursday urged the government for reducing the cost of doing business in order to enhance exports from the country and reduce the imports into it.

They stressed the need for facilitating the export industries

by improving taxation system and focusing on value addition sectors to promote exports.

In a statement FPCCI Chairman Regional Committee on Industry Atif Akram Shaikh urged the government for timely payment of refunds after exports in order to ensure the availability of capital for industrial sector.

Moreover, he urged for enhancing the production capacity and skill development of the concerned sectors through intervention which will bring about a change in the situation.

He stressed the need for discouraging all the imports except

for machinery and necessary items through revising taxes and duties, besides encouraging the remittances through bonus and lucky draws.

More and more expatriates would take interest in sending money through legal channels while smuggling of the dollar should be discouraged through strict administrative measures to boost the economy, he observed.