Business community ask to focus on R/D for setting up JVs in CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Vice President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry,Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday called upon the business community of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to focus on Research and Development for seeking joint ventures and investment opportunities in CPEC project.

He was addressing the business community of ICCI here today.

He said that CPEC was a game changer for Pakistan as it would create lot of business opportunities in transportation, energy, infrastructure development and other sectors,said in statement issued by ICCI here on Monday.

He stressed that local industry gear up and give more focus to R&D for competing effectively in the changing business dynamics in Pakistan.

He said business community should explore the possibilities of opening export centers and warehouses in foreign countries for promoting Pakistan’s exports.

He said that a convention of All Pakistan Small Traders would be convened soon to know about their major issues and develop new strategy for their redress.

He said business community should also contribute towards CSR activities for the better social development of the country.

He emphasized that young entrepreneurs should be fully encouraged as they have to take the leading role in the economic development of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion,Senior Vice President,Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khalid Malik lauded the services of Iftikhar Ali Malik for the whole business community of the country.

He said that SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry should play more effective role in promoting regional trade as Saarc Region has great potential to promote intra-region trade and exports.

He said Saarc Region was endowed with plenty of natural resources and huge pool of youth.

He said better focus on strong regional connectivity among Saarc countries would create more business opportunities and help in uplift of the living standards of general public. He also.

Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tahir Ayub,thanked Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President, Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry for visiting ICCI and assured that ICCI would fully cooperate in efforts aimed at promoting regional trade.

Zubair Ahmed Malik former President FPCCI, Mian Akram Farid, Tariq Sadiq, Malik Sohail Hussain Chief Coordinator FPCCI and many others also spoke at the occasion.