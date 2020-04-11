Bulls beat bears in week-long trade, index reaches to 32,033.21 points

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):The bullish trend dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) throughout the week ending on Friday, April 10, as the KSE-100 index collectively witnessed increase of 411.42 points since the end of trading last Friday.

The KSE-100 bench mark index touched the figure of 32,033.21points on Friday after going through some mixed trends throughout the week, according to PSX data which showed that the index during last Friday had closed at 31,621.79 points.

Collectively, there had been increase of 1.3 percent in the KSE-100 index activity during the week under review.

According to weeklong break up figures, the PSC witnessed bullish trend and closed at 32,033.21 points as compared to 31,837.30 points on the last working day with the positive change of 195.91 points (0.62%).

A total of 127,065,527 shares were traded compared to the trade 216,513,232 shares during the previous day and 328 companies transacted shares in the market, out of which 192 recorded gain and 118 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

On Thursday the index witnessed bullish trend and closed at 31,837.30 points as compared to 30,971.27 points on the last working day with the positive change of 866.03 points (2.8%). A total of 216,513,232 shares were traded compared to the trade 181,000,392 shares whereas 352 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 276 recorded gain and 57 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The index stayed bearish on Wednesday to close at 30,971.27 points as compared to 31,231.55 points on the last working day with the negative change of 260.28 points (0.83 %). A total of 181,000,392 shares were traded compared to the trade 172,769,586 shares during the previous day.

As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 115 recorded gain and 193 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

On Tuesday, the index stayed bullish at 31,231.55 points as compared to 30,579.15 points on the last working day with the positive change of 652.40 points (2.13 %).

A total of 172,769,586 shares were traded compared to the trade 233,329,238 shares during the previous day whereas as many as 335 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 215 recorded gain and 100 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier, on Monday the KSE 100 index witnessed bearish trend and closed at 30,579.15 points as compared to 31,621.79 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1042.64 points (3.30%).

A total of 233,329,238 shares were traded compared to the trade 251,874,893 shares during the previous day whereas 339 companies’ transacted shares in the market, out of which 47 recorded gain and 278 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.