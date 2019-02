LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP):Following are the bullion

rates received from markets here on Friday.

BULLION (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD TEZABI-24 CT—- 57827.00

GOLD 22 CT————-53008.00

GOLD 21 CT————-50600.00

SILVER TEZABI————763.00

SILVER THOBI————-728.00