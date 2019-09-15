Bukhari urges unity among Muslims as Kashmiris’ freedom struggle enters a crucial phase

NEW YORK, Sep 15 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, has urged US-based Muslim organizations to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people who are suffering under a repressive Indian military lockdown imposed by the “fascist” government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an ultra Hindu nationalist.

At a meeting with the organizations’ leaders representing American-Muslims from all over the world, he said that with India’s August 5 action to annex occupied Kashmir, the long drawn out struggle of the Kashmiri people for their UN-pledged right of self-determination had entered a crucial phase.