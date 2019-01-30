Bukhari, British delegation discuss issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari Wednesday discussed the issues of mutual interests with a delegation of British Embassy representatives, officials of British Airways, who called on him.

In the meeting, British Airways’ flight operations in Pakistan were discussed and the Special Assistant assured the delegation of full support of the government.

British Airways is set to start its flight operations in June this year. Three flights will be operated from Islamabad to London every week, said a press release issued here.