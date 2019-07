ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Separately, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, former minister Zaheer-ud Din Babar Awan, chairman of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam and Minister for National Food Security and Research Shahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan also called on the Prime Minister.