Rs1.52bn earmarked for religious harmony

KARACHI, Jun 10 (APP): The Sindh Chief Minsiter Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech said that an amount of Rs1.52 billion has been earmarked for the Religious Harmony for the next fiscal year 2023-24.

He said that special measures have been taken to promote religious harmony in the province.

He said that the government of Sindh extends utmost support and financial assistance irrespective of their faith and associations, to maintain the congenial environment of equality and brotherhood.

A provision of Rs1.0 billion has been set aside as a granting aid for the financial assistance and welfare of non-Muslim communities, coupled with Rs50 million kept aside for the Pakistan Hindu Council.

In addition, a lump sum of Rs.250.000 million has been designated for the renovation, repair and maintenance of buildings and structures of minority worship places and the installation of surveillance equipment in the next fiscal year 2023-24, so that they may exercise their religious rituals in a pleasant atmosphere.