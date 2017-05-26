ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday announced fiscal targets for 2017-18. These include;
• increase in GDP to 6%
• Investment to GDP Ratio to 17%
• Federal Development expenditures upto Rs 1001 billion
• Inflation less than 6%
• Budget deficit upto 4.1% of GDP
• Tax to GDP ratio of 13.7%
• Forex reserves upto 4 months of imports
• Net Public Debt to GDP upto 60%
• Social Safety measures to continue
Budget-Targets
ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday announced fiscal targets for 2017-18. These include;