Budget-Targets

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday announced fiscal targets for 2017-18. These include;

• increase in GDP to 6%

• Investment to GDP Ratio to 17%

• Federal Development expenditures upto Rs 1001 billion

• Inflation less than 6%

• Budget deficit upto 4.1% of GDP

• Tax to GDP ratio of 13.7%

• Forex reserves upto 4 months of imports

• Net Public Debt to GDP upto 60%

• Social Safety measures to continue