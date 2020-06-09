Budget of 2020-21 to be different from past: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the upcoming budget of 2020-21 would be different from past due to COVID-19.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the revenue of the country had reduced due to a huge gap between the imports and exports, and that the government was making efforts to bridge this gap.

He said the government was paying full attention to increase the exports because exports had decreased six per cent due to coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he expressed hope that the matter of Independent Power Procedure (IPPs) would be resolved soon.

He said price of electricity was too high in the country from the last thirty years and a long time was required for availability of cheap electricity to masses.

The government was working to construct new dams so that cheap electricity could be provided to masses.