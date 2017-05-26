Budget-Highlights

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Friday presented the federal budget 2017-18 in the National

Assembly.

– The PML-N government got unique distinction of

presenting its 5th budget

– GDP Growth 5.28%, highest in 10 years

– Rs 1001 bln, an increase of 40% in Federal Development

Programme

– Fixed Sales Tax on DAP, to cut GST from Rs 400 to Rs

100, incurring a cost of Rs 13.8 bln

– Electricity at Rs 5.35/unit off-peak for agro tubewells

– End of Sales Tax, Customs Tax on new and upto five year

old Combined Harvesters

– End of GST on imported Sunflower and hybrid seeds of

Canola

– Sales Tax cut on imported machinery for poultry from 17%

to 7%

– Loadshedding in industries ended, remaining to end by

next year

– Rs 404 bln allocated for electricity shortage measures

– Growth in industrial sector 5.02%

– Tax revenue increased 81% in 4 years

– Next year tax revenue target Rs 3521 billion; up by 14%

– Farmers given record loans of Rs 600 bln, under PM’s

agriculture package

– Mark-up for farmers with 12.5 acres lowered to 9.9% from

14%-15%

– National Bank, ADBP and others to give upto 2 million

loans

– Rs 1001 bln to be disbursed as loans for farmers,

– MSCI index to add Pakistan in emerging market index on

June 1

– Price Waterhouse Cooper Pakistan will be part of G20 by

year 2030

– Pakistan’s Stocks among top five Asian Stock markets

– Per head income up by 22% in 4 years from 1334 to 1629

US dollars

– Forex reserves increased to Rs 21 bln

– Pakistan in top ten countries with best economic reforms

– 10,000 MW to be added to national grid by next year

– 5.5 million family to get support under social safety

net through BISP; Rs 121 bln to be allocated

– Subsidy to continue for users of 300 units pm

electricity

– Subsidy for agro tubewells for farmers in Balochistan to

continue, Rs 5.35 per unit price off peak rate in rest of

country to continue.

– All ongoing PM schemes to get Rs 20 bln

– A Rs 6 billion IT Software Park in Cooperation with

South Korea

– New IT Companies to get three year Income Tax exemption

– Withholding tax on mobile phone calls cut from 14% to

12.5%, Excise Duty cut from 18.5% to 17%

– Custom Duty cut on smart mobile phones from Rs 1000 to

Rs 650

– Rs 38 bln to be spent on improvement of water supply

including RBOD-I, RBOD-II and Kacchi Canal

– Rs 320 bln to be spent on improvement of roads, new

motorways