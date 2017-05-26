Budget 2017-18 to have sound impact on economy: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday described the federal budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as very balanced and good, and said it would have sound impact on the country’s economy.

Talking to newsmen here after the presentation of federal

budget in the National Assembly, he said special emphasis had been

laid on the poor in the preparation of budget, and they have been provided

relief.

He said appropriate funds have been allocated for various ongoing and proposed power generation projects to address the electricity crisis on permanent basis. Measures have also been proposed for the betterment of agriculture and growers, he added.

To a question, the Prime Minister said, the next budget would also be presented by the PML-N government.