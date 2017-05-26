Budget 2017-18 at a glance

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar revealed the national budget 2017-18 on Friday. Here are its features at a glance:

(Rs. in billion)

• RECEIPTS–

TAX REVENUE 4,330.5

• FBR Taxes 4,013.0

• Other taxes 317.5

NON-TAX REVENUE 979.9

a) Gross Revenue Receipts 5,310.3

b) Less provincial share 2,384.2

i) Net revenue receipts (a-b) 2,926.1

ii) Capital receipts (non-bank) 528.0

iii) External receipts (net) 511.4

iv) Estimated provincial surplus 347.3

v) Bank borrowing 390.1

vi) Privatization proceeds 50.0

TOTAL RESOURCES (i to vi) 4,752.9

• EXPENDITURE—

A. CURRENT 3,477.1

Interest payments 1,363.0

Pension 248.0

Defence affairs & services 920.2

Grants and transfers 430.2

Subsidies 138.8

Running of civil government 376.8

B. DEVELOPMENT 1,275.8

Federal PSDP 1,001.0

Net lending 122.6

Other devlopment expenditure 152.2

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (A+B) 4,752.9