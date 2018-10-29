BRT Peshawar to benefit, people, trading community: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured the trading community to resolve their genuine problems as expeditiously as possible, adding that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was a unique project that would benefit both the general public and trading community of Peshawar.

He was talking to a representative delegation of trading community of Peshawar Cantonment led

by its Chairman Haji Abdul Naseer here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar on Monday.

The delegation congratulated the Chief Minister for winning the Chief Executive slot and added

that the people of Peshawar were fully satisfied with the performance of PTI government and fully support the vision and mission of PTI for a positive change.

The delegation also assured to supplement the government’s efforts for resource generation and stability of provincial economy.

Welcoming the cooperation of the trading community, the chief minister assured them to resolve their genuine problems as early as possible.

He said that the PTI government has taken visible steps for the promotion of trade and industry in the province. Creating a pro-traders and business-friendly activities and removing the irritants and resolving the problems of trading community were amongst the priority areas of his government.

He assured for accelerating work on under construction BRT project Peshawar that was designed for maximum commuting facilities to the people and the traders would also be the beneficiaries of this project.