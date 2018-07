PESHAWAR, Jul 07 (APP):Muhammad Sajjad, brother of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Saturday categorically denied the news about the arrest of his brother by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or local police.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Sajjad said the news regarding the arrest of Capt (retd) Safdar, which was broadcast by many news channels, was baseless.

He said Capt (retd) Safdar would decide the next course of action in consultation with legal teams and

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers.