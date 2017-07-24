Broadening of tax base to play role in achieving higher economic growth: Dar

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Minister for Finance,
Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization, Senator
Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said broadening of tax base
will contribute to strong tax revenue collections and play an
important role in achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive
economic growth.
He said this while chairing a meeting on matters related to the
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a press release said.
Chairman FBR briefed the finance minister on the
implementation of budget measures for FY 2017-18.
He also apprised the minister regarding measures being
taken to further broaden the tax base.
He emphasized the importance of effective budget
implementation, in order to ensure that the general public could
avail the intended benefits of the budget.
It was decided during the meeting that, in line with the
tradition of the last three years, the government would publish
the Taxpayers’ Directory of Parliamentarians this year as well.
The finance minister directed the FBR to prepare and
submit a summary for the approval of the Federal Cabinet in
this regard and make arrangements to publish the directory
expeditiously after completion of all codal and legal formalities.
He highlighted that Pakistan was only the fourth country
in the world to publish such a directory, which was proof of the
government’s commitment to transparency and good governance.
He said, “Pakistan’s economy was ready for
take-off but, sadly, vested interests, that do not want Pakistan
to succeed, are conspiring to halt our nation’s progress.”
He said the government and the people of Pakistan would
continue to strive together for the nation’s progress.
The meeting was also attended by the senior officials of FBR
and the Ministry of Finance.
