ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt on Monday telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and assured that the UK would play its due role in reducing tensions between India and Pakistan.
He said that the UK was carefully monitoring the situation and urged restraint on all sides. He also encouraged resolution of issues in a peaceful manner.
British Secretary of State assures his country role in reducing tension between India, Pakistan
