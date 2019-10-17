British Royal couple visit to strengthen Pak-UK relations: MP Lord

LONDON, Oct 17 (APP):Member of British Parliament, Jonathan Lord Thursday said that the ongoing visit of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton would

further, strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

“I am pleased and appreciate that the Royal couple is visiting our old and trusted friend Pakistan which will further strengthen the bilateral relations between

the two countries”, he told APP at House of Common Portcullis House.

He thanked the government and people of Pakistan for according a warm welcome to the British Royal couple in Pakistan.

To a question about the Kashmir issue, he said that the UK wanted peaceful

resolution of Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

He said that Kashmiri people should be given their right of self-determination

for a viable solution of the dispute.