British Premier condoles over loss of lives in recent terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):British Prime Minister Theresa May has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justice (retired) Nasir-ul-Mulk conveying her condolence over the loss of lives in recent terrorist attacks.

According to a press release of the British High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her shock at last week’s attacks including in Mastung.

“For the people and government of the United Kingdom, who share so many ties with Pakistan, it is particularly shocking to see terrorists strike against those participating in the democratic process. Our thoughts are with the victims of these terrible attacks and their families. Indeed, upholding such democratic values is our strongest defence against the scourge of terrorism,” the press release quoted contents of the letter.